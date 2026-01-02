Village revenue official caught accepting bribe

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) A talathi or village revenue official has been arrested while allegedly taking a bribe in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Friday.

Bajrang Dattatray Chavan (51), the accused, was posted at Saza Chafe village, it said in a release.

As per the complainant, he purchased a plot of non-agricultural land at Agarnaral, and submitted an application to the talathi office for updating the 7/12 extract (which reflects the title) on October 9.

Chavan allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from him. Following a complaint, the ACB laid a trap at Chavan's office on Thursday and caught him red-handed while accepting money, the release said.

A case was registered at the Jaigad police station and further probe was underway, it added. PTI COR KRK