Manipur: Tension prevails in Kangpokpi as village volunteer killed in gunfight

Imphal: At least one village volunteer was killed in a gunfight with unidentified men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place around 2.30 am when a group of armed men attacked Joupi, leading to a gunfight with local volunteers guarding the hill village, he said.

"One person, identified as Khupminthang, was killed in the gun-battle," he said, adding that the armed men retreated some time after launching the attack.

Tension prevailed in the village as well as adjoining areas in Bishnupur and Kangpokpi districts, with people apprehending counter-attacks on villages in adjoining Imphal Valley and further reprisals, he said.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the village and operations are underway to nab the attackers, the official said.

The fresh attack comes five days after two people, including an IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion) personnel, were killed in an ambush near Haraothel village in Kangpokpi district.