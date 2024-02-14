'Village volunteers' attempt to barge into Manipur Police Training College, one killed in firing

Imphal: At least one person was killed as security personnel opened fire to disperse a large number of 'village volunteers' who allegedly attempted to barge into the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) at Pangei in Imphal East district, a senior official said.

It is suspected that the village volunteers tried to barge into the premises to loot firearms as they had earlier posted on social media that they needed more weapons to fight off attackers. However, officials have remained mum over the motive of their attempt to enter the police facility, which houses a large number of weapons.

One person, identified as 24-year-old Okram Sanaton, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a state-run hospital in Imphal after sustaining gunshot wounds.

"The incident took place on Tuesday night when a large number of local youths, mostly village volunteers, gathered at the MPTC gates and tried to barge into the premises, with some even succeeding in their endeavour," the official told PTI.

Security personnel first fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob, but later had to fire live rounds to control the situation, he said.

A forensic team has arrived at the spot and is investigating the matter, he said.

Tension has been brewing in areas falling under Khurai and Khundrakpam assembly constituencies since Tuesday afternoon following an intense gunfight between armed groups of the two warring communities at Pukhao Shantipur in Imphal East district and adjoining areas of Khamenlok hill range in Kangpokpi district.

The police facility houses a large number of weapons and village volunteers had earlier said in social media posts that they were running out of ammunition and needed more weapons to fight the attackers, who, they claimed, were armed with sophisticated firearms.

The term 'village volunteers' is used for armed civilian youths guarding villages along the periphery of Imphal Valley and adjoining hills to ward off attacks from the rival community.

More than 180 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis since May last year.