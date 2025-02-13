Village with sarpanch from Oppn party will not get a single rupee: Maharashtra minister Rane

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has stoked a controversy by stating that supporters of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition parties will not get any development funds for their areas.

Speaking at a BJP workers' gathering at Oros in Sindhudurg district on Wednesday, the minister for Fisheries and Ports Development said workers of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance should join the Bharatiya Janata Party if they wanted development of their constituencies.

The remarks drew a sharp reaction from Opposition leaders who asked if the minister had forgotten his oath of office.

"Many MVA workers have already joined the BJP, and I encourage those who are left to do the same. Only (ruling) Mahayuti workers will receive funds. If a village has a sarpanch or any other office-bearer from an MVA party, they will not receive even a single rupee," Rane said.

He likes to put things in a "clear and straightforward" way, the minister added.

The MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Rane also asked BJP workers to stay loyal, and not help opposition parties. "Do not help opposition candidates under any circumstances," he said.

Talking about the party's expansion drive in the state, he said, "More than one crore members have already been enrolled. In the coming local body elections, BJP must be the number one party. Strengthen the organisation in every village, and work to grow the party."

"Our goal is 100 per cent victory of BJP candidates. Even if there are friendly contests within the Mahayuti, it won't matter, as the elected representatives will be from our alliance. If, by chance, an opposition candidate wins, we will bring them into BJP as well," Rane added.

Sharing a video clip of Rane's speech on X on Thursday, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar hit out at the minister.

"Either he did not carefully read the oath of office, or he seems to have forgotten it. If ministers are going to damage the Constitution in this way, how will the Constitution survive? I expect the Chief Minister to give a warning to his ministers." Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare also shared the video clip.

Should the prime minister who speaks of making India "Vishwaguru" (guide to the world) and his party speechify on whether democracy is alive in the country after listening to this, she asked.