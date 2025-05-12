Villager axed to death by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, May 12 (PTI) A villager was attacked and killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

Unidentified Naxalites attacked the victim, Naga Bhandari, when he had gone to participate in an event in Lingapur village under the Usur police station limits around 11.30 pm on Sunday, an official said.

He said Bhandari, a resident of Marudbaka village, was a fair-price shop owner.

The man was killed with an axe, the official said, adding that the police were alerted, and a team was sent to the spot.

He said a search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants. PTI COR ARU