Villager killed after IED allegedly planted by CPI (Maoist) explodes in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 3 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died after an IED (improvised explosive device), allegedly planted by a member of the banned CPI (Maoist), exploded in a forest area of Mulugu district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

The man was killed instantaneously when he stepped on the IED near Kongal village of Wazeedu mandal of the district, they said.

The villager, his son and three others were walking in the nearby forest to collect firewood when the explosion took place, a senior police official said.

According to police, the Maoists have been planting IEDs in the areas in which people commute regularly, in order to make their presence felt.

On May 30, the pet dog of another villager died in a similar blast, police said.

Separate cases have been registered at Wazeedu police station in connection with the two incidents, police added.