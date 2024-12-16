Villager killed as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada, Dec 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 10 am near Kosalnar village under Barsoor police station limits when Manaru Akali had gone to collect wood in the forest, the official said.

"As per preliminary information, Akali accidently came in contact with the pressure IED triggering a blast that killed him instantly. A police team has rushed to spot for further probe," he added. PTI COR TKP BNM