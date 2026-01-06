Villager killed in suspected tiger attack in core area of Pench reserve

Seoni (MP), Jan 6 (PTI) The mutilated body of a villager, suspected to have been killed by a tiger, was found in Gumtara core forest range of Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, a forest official said.

Kamal Uikey (43), a resident of Tikari Mal village under Kurai police station limits, had been missing since the evening of January 4.

He had gone fishing in the restricted core area along the Pench river, family members said.

A joint team of forest officials and personnel of Chand police station conducted an intensive search and found his remains near Mahadev ghat, the official said.

It was suspected that Uikey was killed in a tiger attack, he added.

Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, Rajneesh Kumar Singh, stated in a press release that financial assistance was being provided to the victim's family as per the rules.

He also appealed to villagers to stay away from restricted forest areas and tiger habitats.

The spot where Uikey's body was found falls within the critical tiger habitat where entry of the general public is prohibited, the forest official noted. PTI COR MAS KRK