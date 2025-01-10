Villager killed, three injured in two IED blasts in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, Jan 10 (PTI) A villager was killed and three others were injured in the blast of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted by Naxalites in two places in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

Police have received information about the death of a villager and injuries to two others in the blast of a pressure-activated IED at Kurushnar village under Orchha police station area, an official said here.

The information was being verified, he added.

In another incident, Shubham Podiam (20) sustained serious injuries after he accidently stepped on an IED planted on the Aader-Itul road in the same Orchha area, triggering the blast, the official said.

Podiam was first taken to a hospital in Orchha and later to Narayanpur for further treatment, he added.

Maoists often plant IEDs along the roads and dirt tracks in the forest to target security personnel in the interior pockets of the Bastar region which comprises seven districts including Narayanpur.

Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past, police said.

On January 6, Naxalites blew up a vehicle with an IED in the state's Bijapur district, killing eight police personnel and their civilian driver. PTI COR TKP KRK