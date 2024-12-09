Villager kills five puppies in MP's Narsinghpur district; booked

Narsinghpur (MP), Dec 9 (PTI) Five puppies died after a 50-year-old man allegedly stuffed them into a cardboard box and dumped them in the premises of a village panchayat building in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, police said on Monday.

An FIR has been registered against the man, Foola Kahar, a resident of Mehragaon village, they said.

The incident of animal cruelty came to light when village panchayat sarpanch Maya Vishwakarma filed a police complaint.

According to the complainant, Kahar allegedly threw five puppies after stuffing them into a cardboard box in the panchayat's premises on Wednesday, resulting in their death, police officer Shivraj Patel told PTI.

"Upon receiving the complaint, we registered a case against the accused under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Friday," he added.

A conviction under the section invites a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

Meanwhile, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Monday said it worked with the Sainkheda police to ensure an FIR was registered in the matter.

"Those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans," PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Virendra Singh said in a statement.

"For everyone's safety, it's imperative that members of the public come forward with what they know about this case and report cruelty to animals such as this one to the police," he added. PTI LAL RSY