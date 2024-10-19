Villagers attack police over man's death during raid in Bihar

Hajipur (Bihar), Oct 19 (PTI) A constable was injured in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday when angry villagers attacked the police with stones following the death of a 50-year-old man during a raid, officials said.

The police responded with a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

According to a statement issued by the district police, "The incident took place in a village in the Mahua area when the police conducted a raid.

After receiving a tip-off that a section of people there were indulging in illegal liquor trade, the police conducted raids in the village. After seeing the policemen, a resident called Rajendra Paswan (50) tried to flee. He, however, fell and died on the spot." "On seeing this, villagers attacked the policemen and pelted them with stones, injuring a police constable. They also damaged a police vehicle," the statement said.

Additional force was called from the Mahua police station to bring the situation under control, it said.

The body of the deceased man was sent to a hospital for the post-mortem examination, and the matter is under investigation," the statement added.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media in which the police personnel were seen carrying out a lathi charge to disperse the villagers. The police, however, denied it.