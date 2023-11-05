Villagers attack police team in Assam's Kamrup district

Rangia, Nov 5 (PTI) Four police personnel were injured in an attack by villagers in Assam's Kamrup district when they had gone there to arrest a person accused of theft, police said on Sunday.

A police vehicle was also damaged when the villagers of Baruajani attacked it on Saturday night to prevent the personnel from arresting a local youth on theft charges, they said.

Police said a team from Rangia police station, led by Officer-in-Charge Bhaskarmalla Patowary, had gone to a nearby village to nab a thief.

As they were crossing the native village of the accused while returning, local people stopped the vehicle and attacked it.

The policemen, who were not in uniform, identified themselves but the villagers continued to attack them, damaging the vehicle as well as injuring the personnel, police said.

The team called for reinforcements and the Kamrup Superintendent of Police Hitesh Roy and sub-divisional police officer Sijal Agarwal rushed to the spot with additional forces.

"Police forces have been deployed in the area and the situation is now under control," police added. PTI COR SSG RG