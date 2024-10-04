Villagers attack SHO in UP's Bahraich, four held

Bahraich (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A group of individuals, including the husband of a village head, allegedly stormed the Baundi police station and assaulted its in-charge, leaving him injured, officials said.

Police have lodged a case regarding the incident and arrested four accused.

The incident occurred when station in-charge Gyan Singh summoned several youths from the Kodhi village on Wednesday night for questioning in connection with a case of theft. According to police, Naeem had accused Ajay, Pintu, and a few others of stealing money and a mobile phone.

However, the villagers allege that the SHO fabricated the case, claiming the real issue was something entirely different. The exact nature of the dispute remains unclear.

"Four individuals, including the husband of the village head Maniram Chauhan, her brother-in-law Vikram Chauhan, Mohit Chauhan and Surendra Chauhan, were arrested on Friday in connection with the attack. A search is underway for additional suspects," Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said.

"In light of the incident and the subsequent investigation, the conduct of the SHO has also been found questionable and he has been sent to police line and an internal probe has also been ordered against him," the officer added. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK