Villagers boycott polls in Jharkhand seeking justice in 'murder case'

Chatra (Jharkhand), Nov 13 (PTI) Over 900 voters in a village in Jharkhand’s Chatra district boycotted the Assembly election on Wednesday for allegedly not getting justice in a "murder case", an official said.

Advertisment

The incident happened in Navratanpur village under the jurisdiction of Pratapur block, nearly 170 km from the state capital Ranchi.

“No vote was cast at booth 201 located at Upgraded Middle School in Navratanpur till the concluding time of polling of 4 pm,” Chatra District Election Officer (DEO) Ramesh Gholap said.

As many as 913 voters including 459 women were registered with the booth.

Advertisment

The villagers claimed that one Ranjit Kumar Yadav of the village was "murdered" two months ago but the accused were not arrested yet.

Yadav was found hanging from a tree.

Chatra's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Suman rejected the villagers’ claim saying that the man had died by suicide. PTI COR SAN NN