Villagers claim temple being occupied by 'other' community; Amethi SDM orders inquiry

Amethi: The Amethi administration has ordered an inquiry into an allegation that a temple is being occupied by members of the "other community." The building stands in the district's Aurangabad and is claimed by some locals to be a Shiv temple, an official said.

In a memorandum submitted to the Musafirkhana Sub-Divisional Magistrate Preeti Tiwari, the villagers alleged that the two-storey temple is 120 years old and was built by the late Jethuram Kori of the village.

The prayers in the temple were conducted by the family of Ganesh Tiwari of the village.

After the family left the village, people of "another community" occupied it, they claimed in the memo.

Tiwari said the probe has been assigned to the Musafirkhana tehsildar, who will file a report on the matter soon.