Villagers demand exemption from toll on UER-2, police tighten security after protest

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A group of people living near a toll plaza on the UER-2 gathered to demand that no toll is collected from them. The Delhi Police beefed up security near the spot on Tuesday, officials said.

Around 50 to 60 people outer Delhi’s Mundka and other adjoining villages blocked the Urban Extension Road (UER) 2 toll for a couple of minutes to mark their protest on Monday.

“The villagers are demanding free travel for those who are staying close to the toll. They wanted to meet NHAI officials with their demands," a senior police officer said.

Teams from the nearby police station rushed to the spot to maintain law and order. The crowd dispersed after talking to the officials, he added.