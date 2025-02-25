Villagers demand repair of vital footbridge declared unsafe in J-K's Doda

Doda (J-K), Feb 25 (PTI) A suspension footbridge built over the Chenab river about six decades ago to link over 14 villages was declared unsafe in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir recently, causing concern among locals who have been demanding that the vital link be immediately repaired.
The bridge at Prem Nagar, 15 km from Doda district headquarters, connects nearby villages with the Batote-Kishtwar national highway, officials said.
The Public Works Department declared the bridge unsafe, banning the crossing of goods-carrying mules and the movement of more than two persons at a time. The locals argued that the authorities should take immediate steps to repair the bridge or construct a new one else hundreds of families would suffer.
"More than 3,000 people, including school children, cross this bridge daily. Despite lakhs of rupees being drawn over the years for its repair, no substantial work has ever been carried out, leading to the current situation," a resident of Prem Nagar said.
He said the suspension wires of the bridge are rusty while the wooden sleepers are broken, making it hazardous for daily commuters.
The villagers have urged the administration to prioritise the renovation of the bridge, a lifeline for their daily commute and essential supplies.
Deputy Commissioner of Doda Harvinder Singh said the bridge was declared unsafe as public safety is the priority of the administration. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration which is taking necessary steps to ensure early restoration of the bridge.