Villagers demolish portions of their houses to widen road to crematorium in Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 7 (PTI) Villagers in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district have come up with a novel way to widen the road to a crematorium by demolishing cattle sheds, boundary walls and even portions of their concrete houses.

They also contributed funds for the construction of the road, the up-pradhan of the village said.

The villagers of ward number four (Chathyal Bas) of the Baragaon Panchayat in the Bijhari development block mutually agreed to increase the width of the three to four feet wide path in the middle of the village.

The ward is located along the Bijhari-Ghori Dhabiri road. The decades-old path to Mukti Dham (crematorium) was not broad enough for vehicles due to which the elderly and disabled people had to face difficulties in reaching the crematorium.

Some villagers removed their boundary walls, while some moved their gate back, up-pradhan of the Baragram panchayat Bal Ram Singh Dhatwalia said on Thursday.

All the villagers held a meeting recently and decided that if someone's land, house, cattle-shed or boundary wall becomes an obstacle in the construction of the road, then the owner will cooperate in every possible way to remove the obstacle, he added.

It was also decided in the meeting that even if the house has to be demolished, no one will refuse. Not only this, it was also decided that everyone will together bear the cost of road construction.

The villagers have constructed a 500-metre portion of the one-and-a-half kilometre road.

He said Ashok Kumar Dhatwalia, Jagdish Dhatwalia, Baktabar Singh Dhatwalia, Suresh Kumar, Ajay Kumar Dhatwalia and Chatar Singh Dhatwalia played a key role in this.

The villagers have also constituted a committee that decided to contribute funds for the construction of road and related activities and so far, they have donated a sum of rupees four lakh for this noble cause, Dhatwalia said.