Villagers dismantle 20 ‘Naxal Smaraks’ in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha), Feb 26 (PTI) Villagers in several remote pockets of Odisha’s Malkangiri district, previously considered a Maoist stronghold, have dismantled 20 ‘Naxal Smaraks’, memorial structures set up by cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist), police said on Thursday.

Malkangiri SP Vinodh Patil said the structures were removed in Swabhiman Aanchal and interior areas of Kalimela, Mathili, and Khairput in the district.

"We hope the remaining structures will be removed in the coming days," he added.

Patil said the move, in the backdrop of Malkangiri being declared Naxal-free, is a positive indicator of changing ground realities and underscored the people’s preference for growth, peace, and development over conflict and isolation.

The villagers, he said, decided collectively that the memorials no longer represented their aspirations, adding that years of extremist influence had brought fear, disrupted basic services, and stalled development.

Villagers have claimed that over the past few years, consistent efforts by the district police in coordination with the civil administration - including area domination, community policing, civic action programmes, and welfare activities - have strengthened their trust, and the community now wishes to move forward in an atmosphere of peace and stability. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB