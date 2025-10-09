Villagers foil attempt to abduct schoolgirl in Jharkhand's Sahibganj

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Oct 9 (PTI) A group of five youths tried to abduct a 15-year-old girl in an SUV in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, but the attempt was foiled by villagers, police said.

The incident occurred in Rajmahal area when the girl was going to school in an autorickshaw along with her friends.

Rajmahal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Hasnain Ansari told PTI that five men intercepted the autorickshaw and tried to take her in the SUV by force near a petrol pump between Lakhipur and Mansingha.

"As the girl raised an alarm, nearby villagers rushed for help and challenged the youths and, after a fistfight, they fled in their SUV. The girl's family has registered a complaint naming the accused. We will nab the culprits soon," said the police official.

The five youths also attempted to harass the other girls in the autorickshaw.

"Based on the complaint of the girl's father, we have lodged a complaint against youths, who are also minors, and are residents of Godhiya Toli and Narayanpur in the Rajmahal police station area," Ansari said. PTI ANB NN