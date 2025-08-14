Villagers gherao police station in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag over arrest of 5 persons

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Aug 14 (PTI) A group of people on Thursday gheraoed a police station in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district in protest against the alleged arrest of five persons in connection with a recent clash involving villagers, NTPC officials, and the local administration.

According to police, the villagers gathered at Barkagaon police station at 5am, demanding release of the persons, who were arrested from their houses on Wednesday night.

Hazaribag police had lodged an FIR against 335 people, including 250 unknown individuals, in connection with the clash.

At least 12 people were injured in the clash that took place on Tuesday, following a disagreement during a meeting over a new coal mining project.

Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan urged villagers to remain calm and assured them that no innocent would be harassed by police.

"None will be harassed, except those who were allegedly involved in Tuesday’s violence and whose names are registered in the FIR. I appeal to villagers to remain calm. I assure that no innocent will be harassed by police. But, those who were involved and identified in the clash will not be spared," the SP said in a statement.

The villagers, however, alleged that police broke open the door of the alleged accused and dragged them out of their houses and took them to police station. PTI CORR SAN SAN MNB