Villagers hold protest outside Rajasthan police station demanding murder accused's arrest

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Villagers held a dharna outside a police station in Rajasthan's Tonk district demanding that the accused in the murder case of a teenager be arrested.

Tonk Circle Officer Saleh Mohammad said the body of Amrish Meena (14), with his limbs tied, was found hanging in a well on December 16.

He said the teenager's family members had registered a case of murder against unidentified people on December 17.

The officer said the investigation in the matter is going on but no arrest has been made so far. The villagers and family members of the victim alleged that the police have not taken any concrete steps due to which the accused are still at large.

The police and district administration officials are trying to pacify the agitators. PTI SDA CK