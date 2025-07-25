Villagers hold 'rasta roko' demanding arrest in Parli businessman's murder case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Villagers staged a 'rasta roko' on a highway in Maharashtra's Beed district on Friday, demanding arrest in the 2023 murder case of Parli-based businessman Mahadev Munde.

Residents of Bhopla and Kanherwadi villages in Parli taluka staged a protest on the Parli-Ambajogai Highway for about an hour in the morning, an official said.

Mahadev Munde was abducted and murdered in Parli city of Beed district on October 21, 2023. The Beed police have not made any arrests.

The probe in the case has been handed over to the local crime branch.

Last week, the murdered businessman's wife, Dnyaneshwari Munde, consumed poison on the premises of the Beed superintendent of police's office. She was rushed to a hospital, where she underwent treatment.

Talking to reporters, Dyaneshwari Munde said, "The police are responsible for the situation today. It is their failure that they could not apprehend the accused." Rajabhau Fad, sarpanch of Karnherwadi village, said Munde's wife has been fighting for justice for 20 months now.

"We demand that a special investigation team of senior officers be constituted to nab the accused," he said. PTI AW ARU