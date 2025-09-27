Villagers in Haryana fire in air, pelt stones at police during raid; 13 arrested

Gurugram, Sep 27 (PTI) Police taking a woman into custody during a raid in a village in Nuh on Saturday were pelted with stones, with some people resorting to air firing, officials said.

While no cops were injured in the attack, police vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting, they said.

An additional force was called to Indana village, and police arrested 13 people, including three women. A police team has been deployed in the village to maintain order.

Police carried out a raid on Saturday morning in connection with "a vehicle that was brought from Punjab". Officials said Azad, Shahid and Shahrukh of Indana village are said to be the accused in the case, but did not provide further details on the matter.

A police team reached Azad's home at around 11:30 am. While the accused fled from the house, the women in his house allegedly misbehaved with the police, they said.

With the help of female cops, one woman was taken into custody, they added.

High voltage drama unfolded after that, as people from the neighbourhood gathered and began pelting stones at the police team. The attackers also fired into the air, escalating the situation.

After this, police immediately called for reinforcements. Later, 13 people, including Shaukeen, Yunus, Javed, Nasir, Hafiz, Rihan, Mushtaq, Ajahruddin, Yusuf, Wazid, Naaima, Shaheena and Nazma, were arrested, police said.

While the village remains on edge, police said the situation is under control.

"An additional police force has been deployed to maintain peace in the village. We are questioning the accused," said Inspector Jasveer, SHO of Bichor police station. PTI COR SKY SKY