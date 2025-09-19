Villagers in MP's Chhatarpur protest against teacher for 'hurting' religious sentiments

Chhatarpur, Sep 19 (PTI) Villagers staged a protest on Friday against a government school teacher in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, an official said.

The incident took place at Government High School in Niwari village near Chhatarpur town.

Villagers alleged that the teacher threatened to strike off names of students from the rolls if they came to school wearing "tilak", the official said.

"The principal of the Government High School informed me that villagers were angry with a teacher and held a protest. The matter is under inquiry and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," assistant district project coordinator Vyom George said.

A villager, Omprakash Pandey, alleged the teacher barred students from attending school if they sported religious symbols.

"We have submitted an application to the principal seeking action against the teacher. If no action is taken, villagers will launch an aggressive protest and also approach the police," he added.