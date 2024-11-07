Villagers in Telangana celebrate US President-elect Trump's victory

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) A group of villagers in Jangaon district of Telangana celebrated US President-elect Donald Trump's victory by garlanding his statue.

Friends of the late Bussa Krishna, an ardent fan of Trump, who had installed a statue of him at his house in Konne village, joined other residents in garlanding the statue on Wednesday evening, a villager said.

Krishna, who passed away in October 2020, was known for "worshipping" Trump and had set up the statue in his home.

Remembering Krishna, his friends and other villagers congratulated Trump on his victory and raised slogans like "Jai Trump."