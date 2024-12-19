Villagers mourn Congress worker Prabhat Pandey as kindhearted, a natural journalist

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) The death of Congress worker Prabhat Pandey left his family shattered and friends struggling to process the loss of a kindhearted companion in his village, Deipar, people who were close to him said.

"He grew up playing in front of my house. He was well-educated, fluent in English, and had a flair for style, whether it was his clothes, gadgets, or cars. He was tech savvy and used to follow new gadgets and trends," said Vickey Pandey, a neighbour.

He said Prabhat was known for his disciplined lifestyle and was deeply religious. "He would bathe early every morning and perform puja before stepping out. He had a childlike enthusiasm and a close-knit group of friends." Prabhat's commitment to justice and societal improvement was well-known in the village.

"He supported me when I confronted the village head over irregularities in government programs. He believed in the power of speaking up against injustice," Vickey said.

Prabhat was a natural journalist at heart before venturing into activism, he added. Other villagers shared similar stories, highlighting Prabhat's vision for progress. "He often discussed ways to improve the village's economy and education system," said another resident.

Prabhat Pandey died during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday, with Rai claiming that he died due to "police brutality." Police, however, said he was brought dead to the hospital from the Congress office. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN