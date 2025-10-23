Villagers object to construction of 'grave-like platform' inside house in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Tension erupted in a village here after some people objected to the construction of a "grave-like platform" inside a house, police said on Thursday.

The couple who built the platform said it was done to ward off "evil spirits" affecting their daughter-in-law.

Police said they received information on the matter around 8 pm on Wednesday that Ram Narayan Singh alias Shobha Singh, and Ravi Singh, both from Tiwari Pur village, had constructed a "grave-like platform" in their home.

Villagers opposed the construction, prompting police to rush to the spot.

The family later removed the structure voluntarily after police inspected the site and spoke to them.

The incident had no communal angle and the situation in the village is now completely normal, police confirmed.