Villagers oppose proposed metro car shed in Bhayander

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) Villagers have come together to oppose the construction of a metro car shed at Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district, citing that the move will affect three villages in the area.

The construction of the car shed will affect Rai, Murda and Morbe villages in Bhayander, as houses will have to be razed for the project, said Ashok Balwant Patil, president of Bhumiputra Samajik Samanvay Sansta.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the organisation on Saturday, Patil said, "We had made a representation to the chief minister in this regard and at a meeting in April, it was decided that the government would go in for an alternate land for the car shed, but till date, the government has not issued a GR in this regard." In the meeting held at Bhayander, several villagers said that their opposition will continue till the issue was resolved as per their demands, he said. PTI COR ARU