Villagers organise 'Chunri' yatra for Narmada river conservation

Dindori (MP), Jan 25 (PTI) Villagers organised a traditional procession in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district on Sunday to mark the Narmada River birth anniversary. The event involves offering a very long, sacred red cloth (chunri) to the river, considered the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh.

"Members of the Narmada Samagra Ghat Toli Gram Panchayat, the Sarpanch, and villagers organised Chunri Yatra to maintain the cleanliness of Maa Narmada, with the aim of maintaining the clean environment for the new generation," a local river conservation activist said.