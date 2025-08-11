Villagers pelt stones, damage police vehicle over girl's rape in Udaipur

Udaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped here, police said, adding that the incident triggered protests by the locals on Monday who also damaged a police vehicle.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the minor, who is often accompanied by her mother to an agriculture field, went alone to a nearby field, police said.

Seeing her alone, the accused, Ramlal, took her to a nearby bush and raped her. The girl returned home and narrated the incident to her family, who rushed her to Maharana Bhupal government hospital. A case was also registered at the Dabok police station.

Police arrested the accused on Monday morning. However, enraged villagers gathered outside the police station, blocked the road and pelted stones, damaging a police vehicle.

SP Yogesh Goyal, along with other officers, reached the spot to control the situation.

Additional SP Anjna Sukhwal said police teams conducted raids at multiple locations overnight to apprehend the accused.

She said that some youths, involved in the stone-pelting, have been identified, and a case for obstructing public work has been registered against them.