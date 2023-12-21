Villagers prevent CIDCO team from removing illegal structures; case filed against 100 people

Thane, Dec 21 (PTI) A group of villagers drove away a team of Maharashtra's city planning agency CIDCO which was on its way to remove encroachments and unauthorised constructions in a village in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

The irate mob prevented personnel of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) from reaching a village under its notified area to remove encroachments and illegal structures, they said, quoting a complaint.

Acting on the CIDCO complaint, the Navi Mumbai police registered a criminal case against more than 100 residents of Vichumbe village of which half a dozen people were identified.

An officer of the Khandeshwar police station said the case was filed under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly) and also the Maharashtra Police Act.

The police, quoting the complaint, said that around 11 am CIDCO personnel were on their way to the village to remove unauthorised structures when they were confronted by the group on a bridge between Panvel and Vichumbe.

The group members placed heavy earthmoving machines on the road to block their path and picked up a quarrel with the team. They also warned the CIDCO not to enter the notified area, they said.

The mob yelled at CIDCO personnel and abused them, forcing them to abandon the demolition plan, said the police. PTI COR RSY