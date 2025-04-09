Villagers' protest against railway line tunnel construction in Himachal Pradesh enters day 4

Shimla, Apr 9 (PTI) The construction work for tunnel no. 17 of the Bhanupali-Beri railway line remained suspended for the fourth day on Wednesday due to protests by locals over some houses developing cracks.

According to residents of Nog and Badhyat villages in the Bilaspur Sadar area, cracks have appeared in 15 houses due to the construction work and are widening, rendering the structures unsafe to live in.

Roads to the villages have also been damaged due to the construction and no repair work is being undertaken. 'Bawari' (water supply source) has also been hit, the locals claimed.

The construction of the tunnel between Nog and Badhyat villages began last year and the Railways had promised to give compensation to those affected by the work but nothing has been done. The company executing the work has not given employment to the people of the two villages, the villagers alleged.

The protesters staged dharnas at both portals of the tunnel and raised slogans against the Railways. They said their protest will continue until their demands are accepted by the authorities.