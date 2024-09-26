Villagers protest in Latur, seek realignment of state highway 145

Latur, Sep 26 (PTI) Residents of Sakol in Latur on Thursday said they would resume their agitation if their demand for realignment of the Tembhurni-Latur-Deoni state highway 145 is not accepted.

Residents of Sakol in Shiroor-Anantpal tehsil also submitted a memorandum to the collector, a day after they agitated at the collectorate.

"The state highway 145 should be rerouted through Sakol. At the moment, it is going from Sakol medium irrigation project. This is causing inconvenience to people. The highway should be pass via Talegaon-Sakol-Tipral. If our demand is not met, we will resume our stir. We will also boycott upcoming assembly polls," one of the protesters said.

Sakol, with a population of 20,000, is one of the main settlements in Shiroor-Anantpal tehsil here.

More than hundred residents from Sakol and nearby villages such as Rani Ankulga, Ghugi, Sangvi, Jawalga, Waghnalwadi, Shend, and Kanegao had staged a 'rasta roko' on Tuesday. PTI COR BNM