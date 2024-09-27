Villagers protest in Latur seeking realignment of state highway 145

Latur, Sep 27 (PTI) Residents of Sakol in Latur on Friday held a protest in front of the collectorate seeking realignment of the Tembhurni-Latur-Deoni state highway 145.

They submitted a memorandum to the collector seeking rerouting of state highway 145 through Sakol rather than the Sakol medium irrigation project.

The highway should pass via Talegaon-Sakol-Tipral, which will give impetus to development in the region, the protesters said.

Sakol, with a population of 20,000, is one of the main settlements in Shiroor-Anantpal tehsil here. PTI COR BNM