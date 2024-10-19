Villagers protest outside Meerut DM's office with man's body

Meerut (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A group of villagers staged a protest outside the district magistrate's office on Saturday with the body of a 35-year-old man, demanding action against those responsible for demolishing their house, which they claimed caused his death from shock.

Officials said a police probe into the demolition case is already on and further action in the man's death will be taken based on the postmortem report.

The incident took place in Badam village in Meerut's Rohta area early this week. The family of the deceased, Rahul, alleged that some local goons demolished the wall of their ancestral house in their absence.

Speaking to PTI, SDM Sadar Kamal Kishore said the dispute between the two parties involved an ancestral house in Badam village.

"The first party claimed ownership of the house, while the other party, led by Sonu, alleged that it was built on the site of a temple. Sonu's group had allegedly demolished the wall four days ago, prompting the family to file a complaint against them," Kishore said.

According to Rohta police station in-charge Devendra Gautam, while Rahul himself lived in Kankarkheda and worked as a driver, his mother and young children lived in the disputed house near the temple.

Rahul's family members claimed he died due to shock from the demolition incident and staged a protest outside the district magistrate's office, demanded justice for him and action against the accused.

Kishore said Rahul's death, which occurred a few days after the demolition incident, has been prima facie deemed natural, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

"The investigation into the incident has been handed over to the tehsildar, and further action will be taken based on the findings," the SDM added. PTI COR CDN RPA