Villagers protest over irregularities in Jal Jeevan Mission; Shinde announces meet on Jan 31

Thane/Palghar, Jan 26 (PTI) Villagers in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra staged protests alleging irregularities and delays in projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde to announce a review meeting on January 31.

Protesters gathered in front of district and taluka offices on Saturday, demanding answers for delays in fulfilling the scheme's objectives.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, announced in 2019, promised clean tap water to every household with a target of 55 litres per person per day.

Following the protests, Deputy Chief Minister and District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde announced a gathering of all stakeholders, including officials from departments related to the Jal Jeevan Mission and labour representatives, on January 31.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "A meeting has been scheduled for January 31 to review the progress and resolve issues in the Jal Jeevan Mission. We are committed to ensuring clean water reaches every household." PTI COR ARU