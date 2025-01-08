Villagers protesting low land acquisition rate in Rajasthan's Nagaur clash with cops

Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) Villagers clashed with police while holding demonstrations against land acquisition by a cement company in Nagaur district of Rajasthan and were subsequently removed from the protest site, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said the protesters tried to enter the land acquired for a cement factory in Sarasani village. When a police team stopped them from entering the plot, the protesters allegedly pelted stones at the police team, he said.

In response, police said, they used "mild force" to remove the demonstrators from the site. No one was injured in the stone pelting, they said.

The villagers are unhappy with the price at which land was acquired for the cement factory and are demanding a better deal from the acquisition, according to the ASP.

Later, a delegation of protesting villagers held talks with the district collector on Wednesday, following which they decided to end the protest, he said.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has accused the district's Superintendent of Police and some officials of the district administration of "taking money" from the cement company to remove the protesters.

In a post on X, Beniwal said farmers have been sitting on a democratic protest against the cement company on the border of Sarasani village for the past several months.

He said that his party always stands with the farmers, and demanded action against the policemen who lathi-charged the farmers. PTI AG SKY SKY