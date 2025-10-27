Villagers welcome Mustafabad renaming; hope 'Kabir Dham' will attract development

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Villagers of Mustafabad, which is set to be renamed 'Kabir Dham', supported the renaming decision on Monday and expressed hope that it would attract new development projects.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was addressing an event in the village, a hamlet under the Tendua gram panchayat in Gola tehsil. It is located on the Lakhimpur–Aliganj road, about 25 km from the Kheri district headquarters.

The nondescript village briefly came into the spotlight years ago after the establishment of the Vishwa Kalyan ashram, which spreads awareness about the teachings of Sant Kabir Das.

Terming the renaming a right decision, 85-year-old Ram Bilas, a resident of the village, said, “It is because of the ashram that important personalities started visiting here, and we hope that renaming the village will also boost its development.” Another villager, Vinod Kumar, echoed the sentiment and said, “'Kabir Dham’ will help ensure the development of the village.” Villagers Rampal and Ram Kishore, who were present for the chief minister's address, said despite its proximity to the ashram, the village had been neglected in terms of development.

The chief minister has brought it into focus by renaming it, they said.

BJP district vice president and Gola Nagar Palika chairman Vijay Shukla also welcomed the announcement.

He said the ashram had given an identity to Mustafabad village, and it deserved the credit it has received with the change of name.

He added that Kabir Dham would now attract attention with new development plans and projects.

On Monday, Adityanath expressed surprise over the name Mustafabad -- with no Muslim residents -- and announced that it would be renamed Kabir Dham.