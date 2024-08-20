villages flooded following breach in embankment in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur, Aug 20 (PTI) Several villages in Bihar's Bhagalpur district were flooded on Tuesday as a portion of the embankment was breached by the river Ganga, officials said.

Around 2000 affected villagers were shifted to safer places.

According to a statement issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD), "The Ganga exerted pressure on protecting structures along its bank in Bhagalpur district.

"As the water level started receding from August 19, the current of the river speeded up and damaged around 60 metres of the Ismailpur-Bindtoli embankment." The incident caused a flood in Karari Teentanga, Budhchak and other surrounding areas of Gopalpur division, it said.

Bihar Water Resources Department Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that following the breach in the embankment, materials have been brought from outside for immediate repair.

"Besides, two teams of senior WRD officials have also been sent to the spot for immediate repair and rescue measures", the minister said on Tuesday.

The district administration has pressed the State Disaster Rescue Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) into action.

Officials said incessant rainfall in the state and in catchment areas of Nepal have led to the rivers flowing above danger level at several places.

Most of the rivers are in spate and flood-like situation has developed in the Kosi-Seemanchal region, they said.