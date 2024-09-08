Villages in Rudraprayag install signboards banning 'non-hindus' entry

Rudraprayag: Villagers in several areas of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district have put up signboards at the entrances of their villages, prohibiting the entry of outsiders.

The signboards earlier banned the entry of "non-Hindus" but have been now prohibit from entering the villages.

Locals said the boards have been put up to prevent unknown individuals and unfamiliar vendors from entering, following incidents of theft in the villages.

A resident of Fata village said locals installed these signboards around 20-25 days ago after reports of outsiders being involved in thefts at temples and homes.

Such signboards have been put up in villages such as Sirsi, Rampur-Nyalsu, and others. Initially, the boards stated a ban on "non-Hindus", but the phrasing was later changed to "ban on outsiders" following police intervention, according to villagers.

Rudraprayag Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabodh Ghildiyal told PTI that no one would be allowed to disrupt social harmony.

"As soon as the police were made aware, we took necessary action and had these signboards removed. If such incidents occur again, we will act. No religiously-biased signboards will be permitted,” he said.

Recently, in the Nandnagar area of Chamoli district, tensions arose after a minor girl alleged that a man from another community, working as a barber, made obscene gestures at her. This led to protests and an attempt by locals to target shops of the other community.

Following the incident, members of the barber's community met Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar, alleging discrimination. This prompted the Rudraprayag police to take action in this matter.