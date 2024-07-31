Villages in South Goa oppose Sunburn fest for promoting 'drug culture'

Panaji: Several villages in South Goa district have passed resolutions against the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Sunburn Festival, which is likely to be held by the end of this year, alleging that it promotes drug culture.

The stakeholders of the tourism industry, however, came out in support of the festival, saying that such events generate revenue for the state.

Seven villages in South Goa - Chicalim, Carmona, Nuvem, Varca, Sarzora, Chinchinim and Camorlim - during their Gram Sabha meetings held on Sunday decided to oppose the Sunburn Festival 2024.

These villages passed the resolutions, in which they decided not to give permission for the festival, claiming that it fuels drug culture in the state.

The resolution mentioned that the the Sunburn Festival should not be held in Goa as it is a "hub for sale of drugs and also results in several problems for locals including traffic congestion".

This festival was traditionally held in North Goa, but it is likely to be held in South Goa this year.

When contacted, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the Sunburn Festival organisers were yet to apply for permission.

"We will be able to make any statement on the festival only after they apply for it," he said.

Meanwhile, Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), an umbrella organisation of tourism stakeholders, supported the festival, saying such events generate revenue to the scale of around Rs 200 crore.

TTAG president Jack Sukhija said, "A well-organised festival can unlock economic value and support local communities." He, however, said that proper planning and infrastructure were required to make the festival successful without affecting the local population.

Sanjay Amonkar, director general of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Sunburn has significantly boosted North Goa's tourism economy.

Local businesses are one of the biggest beneficiaries of festivals like Sunburn, he said.