Villages were ignored post-1947; we are trying to change their face: Gadkari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), May 3 (PTI) Rural areas did not get enough attention in the years after independence as then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru focussed on big industries, and the Narendra Modi government is seeking to change the face of Indian villages with different policies, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Advertisment

Campaigning at Nilanga in central Maharashtra's Latur district, he said the BJP-led government wanted farmers in the country to become "energy producers".

"We got independence in 1947. I do not want to criticize anyone, but ending unemployment, poverty, changing the face of villages...depends on how the policies of the state and central governments are framed," the senior BJP leader said.

"In 1947, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru rolled out plans for big industries and roads. He had the Russian model before him. This led to villages being ignored. (Mahatma) Gandhi always said that India resides in villages. But it is unfortunate that there were no schools, teachers, roads, clean water, food-processing industries in the villages," he said.

Advertisment

This caused migration and the population of Indian cities grew by almost 40 percent, Gadkari said, adding that people from rural areas of Latur, Dharashiv and Beed district went to cities for jobs.

"We are trying to change the face of villages. Our government has decided that villages should prosper, and the youth should get jobs there itself. For this, there is a need for policy change. The government has taken many decisions in this regard," the senior minister said.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections will not decide the fate of BJP candidate and sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare, but the future of the country's people will be decided, he said.

Advertisment

The opposition was spreading rumours that the BJP had plans to change the Constitution, but the basic principles of the Constitution cannot be changed, and the Supreme Court has ruled the same, the Union minister said.

Congress governments tampered with the Constitution many times in the past, he claimed.

He also said that caste-based politics does not benefit the people, as poverty never has a caste.

Advertisment

India produces surplus corn, rice, sugar and wheat, but it imports fossil fuels worth Rs 16 lakh crore every year, Gadkari said.

"We have decided that fuel should be made by the farmer, so we have come up with bio-fuel and alternative fuel policy," he added.

Indian Oil is going to set up 300 ethanol pumps across the country, Gadkari said, adding, "ethanol produced in villages will be supplied to petrol pumps in the area which will give employment to the youth, and the villages will prosper." Besides candidate Shrangare, state minister Sanjay Bansode and former chief minister Ashok Chavan were also present at the rally. PTI AW COR KRK