Vimal Negi case: Himachal govt will co-operate with CBI at all levels, says Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla, May 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government is committed to providing justice to the family of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi and will cooperate with the CBI at all levels, state Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons here, he said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was quite clear in his decision to take action against the erring officers as indiscipline of any sort won't be tolerated.

No one is above the law and the rules of service, the minister said, and asked the BJP not to do politics over the case.

Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer Negi had gone missing on March 10 and his body was found on March 18 in Bilapsur under mysterious circumstances. His wife alleged that he was harassed by his seniors and demanded a CBI probe.

The case, which has now been handed over to the CBI on the direction of the high court, stirred a political storm in the state, with the opposition BJP alleging a cover-up.

"The government accepts the decision of the High Court to let the CBI conduct the inquiry into the death of Vimal Negi and will cooperate with the agency wherever they require the assistance of the State government," Singh said.

He said that the BJP submitted the memorandum to the Governor against the government in haste.

"The government will complete its full term and the 'ifs and buts' of the BJP won't make any difference and so will their conspiracies," he said, accusing the BJP of indulging in a 'witch-hunt' for political gains.

The minister said that this was not the time to do politics over the death of Vimal Negi.

"There are certain issues in public interest irrespective of party politics and the opposition should abstain from taking political mileage over the matter and rather should join hands so that both the ends of justice could meet in a fair and transparent manner," the minister said. PTI BPL RT RT