Vimal Negi's death linked to corruption, person close to CM involved: Jairam Thakur

Bilaspur (HP), May 26 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Jairam Thakur on Monday alleged that the death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi was linked to corruption and that a person close to the CM was involved.

Thakur, a former chief minister of the state, demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"This is the reason that despite the order of the high court, the government is deliberately refusing to hand over this case to the CBI. The chief minister has been lying from the very first day, which is why the victim's family did not have any faith in him," Thakur said while speaking to mediapersons at Ghumarwin.

The BJP leader said his party raised the family's demand for a CBI inquiry in the assembly.

But the CM "lied in the House too that the family does not want any such inquiry and accused the BJP of demanding CBI investigation due to politics, Thakur said.

"The victim's family has now approached the high court and the probe was transferred to the CBI. However, the government and its officers still have the audacity, despite the court order, to not send the case to the CBI," he said.

"In such a situation, the question arises whether the officers are engaged in destroying all the evidence under the pressure of the government," he said.

Without naming anyone, Thakur added "favourite officers" of the Congress government are "crossing all limits" and not listening to their top officials, which he said was a matter of great concern.

On Saturday, during a media interaction, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi who was heading the SIT probe into Negi's death made serious allegations against DGP Atul Verma, his staff, the chief Secretary and former DGP Sanjay Kundu. On Friday, the high court ordered that the case be transferred to CBI.

On Sunday, the DGP wrote a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) recommending suspension of the SP citing instances of "misconduct and insubordination". PTI COR BPL SKY SKY