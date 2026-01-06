Vinay Katiyar announces re-entry into politics, says will contest 2027 UP elections from Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Once associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement from its early phase, Vinay Katiyar on Tuesday said that he would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections from Ayodhya assembly constituency.

Speaking to reporters here, Katiyar, who belongs to the Kurmi community, said that Ayodhya was his karmabhoomi and he would contest the 2027 election from there.

The septuagenarian was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Faizabad constituency in the 1991, 1996 and 1999 elections.

Katiyar also contested the 2006 Lok Sabha bypolls from Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency, but lost to Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi.

Katiyar was also a two-term Rajya Sabha MP (from 2006 to 2012 and from 2012 to 2018).