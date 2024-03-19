Vinay Kumar appointed India's next Ambassador to Russia

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Senior diplomat Vinay Kumar, currently the Ambassador of India to Myanmar, has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Russia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

He is a 1992-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

"Vinay Kumar (IFS: 1992), presently Ambassador of India to Myanmar, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation," the MEA said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it said.

Advertisment

Kumar has previously served as an additional secretary at the MEA's headquarters in Delhi.

His appointment as India's envoy to Russia comes at a crucial juncture when over two years have elapsed since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out.

Kumar was appointed as India's ambassador to Myanmar in late 2021.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km border with a number of northeastern states, including Nagaland and Manipur. PTI KND ANB ANB