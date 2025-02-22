Vinay Modi takes over as Member Secretary of SC Commission

Una (HP), Feb 22 (PTI) Vinay Modi, a senior officer of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services, took over as the permanent Member Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh State Scheduled Caste Commission located in Una on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his commitment to implement all the policies and schemes with full transparency and effectiveness for the upliftment and protection of the rights of the Scheduled Castes, a statement issued here on Saturday said.

Earlier, Una Assistant Commissioner Varinder Sharma was handling the additional charge of member secretary.

Commission Chairman Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman said that the appointment of a permanent member secretary will increase the efficiency of the commission and ensure prompt disposal of complaints received from various districts.