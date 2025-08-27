Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrated with religious fervour in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI) Vinayaka Chaturthi was celebrated with religious fervour across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with devotees thronging several Vinayaka Temples to offer special prayers on the occasion.

Clay idols of the Lord Vinayaka were installed at homes and at various vital parts of the city and people offered prayers in large numbers.

Temples of Lord Ganesha located in various parts of the State, including the famous Sri Karpaga Vinayaka Temple in Pillayarpatti, Sivaganga district, wore a festive look marking the occasion.

Devotees offered 'Kozhukattai,' a sweet delicacy made of jaggery and coconut, to the Lord, who is believed to be a remover of obstacles and provider of knowledge.

The famous Uchipillaiyar Shrine located atop a hill in Tiruchirappalli was buzzing with activity, with devotees thronging the temple in large numbers since early morning.

At several localities in the city, giant-sized and decorated idols of Lord Ganesha have been installed by resident associations and Hindu outfits.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents. After a week-long celebration, the idols of Lord Ganesha would be immersed in the Bay of Bengal. PTI VIJ ADB