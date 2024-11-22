VINBAX 2024: Vietnam-India bilateral army exercise concludes

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) The fifth edition of the Indo-Vietnam Joint Field Training Exercise-2024 successfully concluded its 48-hour joint validation exercise on November 20, an official statement said here on Friday.

The closing ceremony of the VINBAX-2024 was held with a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Validation Exercise, 'Ex Raahat' at Kaushalya Dam in Haryana on Friday.

Vietnam People's Army troops and Indian Army soldiers participated in the exercise. In his closing speech, Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, highlighted the significant elevation of India-Vietnam bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

This milestone marks a new chapter in the relationship between the two nations, he said. The Indo-Vietnam bilateral exercise has further solidified the joint vision for peace, prosperity, and people, he said.

Lt Gen Pushkar expressed gratitude to the Vietnam authorities for the successful conduct of VINBAX-2024, which has effectively strengthened mutual understanding and enhanced interoperability between the two nations, he said.

As India and Vietnam continue to play important roles in the Indo-Pacific and ASEAN regions, their bilateral relationship is expected to further deepen and broaden in the coming years, he added.

On the occasion, senior Colonel Dr Nguyen Ba Hung, Deputy Director of Peace Keeping Operations, Ministry of National Defence, Vietnam, congratulated both Indian and Vietnamese forces on the successful completion of their bilateral exercise.

This bilateral exercise marks a significant milestone in strengthening the relationship between India and Vietnam, demonstrating their commitment to cooperation in disaster management and relief efforts.

The exercise showcased high standards of skill and professionalism, enhancing the capabilities of the forces in medical and engineering areas for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, he added.

He also expressed gratitude to the Western Command, Command Hospital, Air Force, and the Indian civil authorities for facilitating the Vietnamese soldiers during their training period in Ambala.

Vietnam People's Army troops and Indian Army soldiers were participating in the VINBAX- 2024 exercise with effect from November 4, 2024, the statement said.

Initially, the training focused on providing general orientation with the dynamics of a United Nations Mission. Both contingents shared their expertise and skills in the field of engineering tasks and medical tasks under United Nations mandate. The exercise VINBAX culminated on November 19-20 in Ambala.

The Multi-Agency HADR Validation Exercise 'Ex Raahat' was carried out at Kaushalya Dam, Pinjore in Haryana.

The exercise showcased seamless coordination between the Indian Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces and civil administration in undertaking Joint Disaster Relief Operations incorporating various new gen equipment. PTI SUN RHL